Villa leads NYCFC past Galaxy

David Villa continued his home-opener mastery, scoring for the fourth straight time, to help New York City FC defeat the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 on Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

NYCFC (2-0-0) took control with goals by newcomer Anton Tinnerholm in the 22nd minute and Villa in the 33rd. Jonathan dos Santos scored in the 60th minute for the Galaxy (1-1-0).

Tinnerholm, signed on a free transfer from Swedish club Malmo FF on Dec. 13, opened the scoring with a thunderous volley from 10 yards.

Villa had a rare bad touch but from the right side of the penalty area was still able to send the ball toward goal. Galaxy defender Michael Ciani had a poor clearance, and the ball landed to Tinnerholm for the lead.

New York City goalkeeper Sean Johnson made an excellent point-blank save in the 27th minute on a stretching toe-poke by Ola Kamara from a service on the right flank by Sebastian Lleget to preserve the 1-0 score.

Villa, playing his 100th MLS match, including playoffs, cleaned up a rebound left by goalkeeper David Bingham on a shot by Ben Sweat to make it 2-0. Villa has scored in all four of NYCFC’s season debuts at Yankee Stadium with six goals in total. The play originated with a run by Jesus Medina to find Sweat in the middle of the box.

Los Angeles got on the board thanks to a near-post run by Jonathan dos Santos, who got his foot on a cross by Emmanuel Boateng and nudged the ball past Johnson.

Galaxy defender Ashley Cole was issued yellow cards for unsporting behavior in the 76th and 85th minutes, the latter for a challenge on Villa, and was sent off.

New York City continues its homestand March 17 vs. Orlando City. The Galaxy next plays March 24 at Vancouver.

—Field Level Media