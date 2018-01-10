Red Bulls sign former Homegrown Player Moreno

The New York Red Bulls announced the signing of former Homegrown Player Amando Moreno to a 2018 contract Wednesday.

Moreno, 22, is a product of New York’s academy, having originally signed with the club in 2012 and spending the following year with the Red Bulls. He made two appearances in 2013, seeing a total of two minutes of action.

Moreno joined Liga MX club Tijuana in 2014, but saw action in only four matches for the top flight side. After three seasons with Tijuana, Moreno spent last year on loan to second-division side Dorados de Sinaloa.

Moreno was also called up by the U.S. men’s national team for its 2016 friendly at Puerto Ric.

“We are glad to have Amando back with the organization,” Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsch said in a statement. “Amando brings speed and good attacking qualities to our team. We look forward to getting him integrated in preseason and seeing how he fits within our group.”

--Field Level Media