FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Report: Fire on verge of trading prospect Lindley
Sections
Featured
Inflation falls back for first time since June as Brexit hit wanes
economy
Inflation falls back for first time since June as Brexit hit wanes
Macron to act on Calais migrants, admits Brexit worries
brexit
Macron to act on Calais migrants, admits Brexit worries
Without rain, South Africa's Cape Town may run out of water by April
environment
Without rain, South Africa's Cape Town may run out of water by April
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
January 15, 2018 / 2:48 AM / 2 days ago

Report: Fire on verge of trading prospect Lindley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Chicago Fire are on the verge of trading the rights to Cam Lindley to Orlando City SC, according to a report Sunday.

The Fire have reportedly been unable to reach a deal with the North Carolina Tar Heels midfielder, who has been one of their top academy prospects.

According to Chicago journalist Paul Tenorio, the Fire have agreed to terms to trade Lindley’s Homegrown Player rights to Orlando City in exchange for fullback Rafa Ramos and allocation funds.

Tenorio added that the league still has to approve the deal.

Lindley, a sophomore, has helped the Tar Heels reach the College Cup semifinals in both of his seasons there. He had seven goals and 13 assists in the 2017 campaign.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.