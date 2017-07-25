Soccer-Orlando City acquire Team USA striker Dwyer in record deal

July 25 (Reuters) - Orlando City have acquired standout U.S. forward Dom Dwyer from Sporting Kansas City in a record-breaking Major League Soccer deal that could reach $1.6 million in allocation money, the teams announced on Tuesday.

The English-born striker scored 67 goals in all competitions during his six-year stint with Sporting KC, the second most prolific goalscorer in team history.

The 26-year-old became a U.S. citizen in March and scored 19 minutes into his international debut for his adopted country on July 1 against Ghana.

He added another in the CONCACAF Gold Cup opener against Panama, to become only the 10th player to score in each of his first two matches for the United States.

"Our group has worked hard to find potential additions to the club and we are thrilled to finalise this deal and add an important piece to the roster in Dom," Orlando City SC chief executive Alex Leitao said in a statement.

"Dom is a fantastic player who recently gave us a glimpse of what he is capable of with the U.S. men’s national team and will keep doing so with the club and at the MLS All-Star game next week."

Dwyer, who helped Sporting KC lift the MLS Cup in 2013, was traded for $400,000 in general allocation money, $500,000 in targeted allocation money, and $700,000 in future allocation money based on performance.

That combined total tops the previous MLS record set in January when Orlando traded Kevin Molino to Minnesota United FC for $450,000 in general allocation money and $200,000 in targeted allocation money.

Each MLS club receives an annual allotment of general allocation money, which they can trade to other teams or apply to players who are signing new contracts.