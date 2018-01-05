FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orlando City signs goalkeeper Grinwis
January 5, 2018 / 10:14 PM / a day ago

Orlando City signs goalkeeper Grinwis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Orlando City SC signed Adam Grinwis on Friday to bolstered the team’s group of goalkeepers.

Grinwis, 25, joins Orlando City after playing the past three years in the USL. He played for Saint Louis FC last year and with the Rochester Rhinos the previous two seasons, where he helped them win the USL regular season title and USL Cup in 2015.

“Adam impressed in our preseason friendly last season and has a track record of success in the USL,” Lions general manager Niki Budalic said in a statement. “His athleticism, character and competitiveness will fit in well with our group of goalkeepers.”

Playing at the University of Michigan from 2010-14, the Ada, Mich., native was a second team All-Big Ten pick and All-Big Ten Tournament selection in 2012.

The signing will likely to be a depth option for the Orlando City behind Joe Bendik. The Lions open their 2018 MLS regular-season schedule on March 3 at home against D.C. United.

--Field Level Media

