Finlay scores twice as Minnesota tops Orlando City

Ethan Finley scored a pair of goals to give Minnesota United a 2-1 win over Orlando City on Saturday night in Orlando, Fla.

Finley put Minnesota ahead for good with 11 minutes left, finishing off a nice series of passes. The winning sequence started with 19-year-old Mason Toye flicking a pass to Miguel Ibarra down the left side.

Ibarra in turn hit a perfect cross to Finley, who put it home.

Orlando (0-1-1) was relentless in the final minutes, but Minnesota (1-1-0) met the challenge, getting some big clearances, especially one from Ibson off the goal line late in the game.

After the score was 1-1 at the half, Orlando came out strong in the second half, but Minnesota goalie Matthew Lampson was up to the challenge.

Making matters worse for Minnesota, Kevin Molino went down with an apparent knee injury in the 50th minute and had to leave the game.

Minnesota took the early lead in the 12th minute. Christian Ramirez controlled the ball and flicked it to Finley. Finley proceeded to touch it to Molino, who in turn dished it back to Finley, who had gotten behind the Orlando defense and put it away.

Orlando drew even late in the first half when Yoshimar Yotun made Minnesota pay for a foul, drilling a penalty kick past Lampson to draw the game even in the 42nd minute.

Overall in the opening half, Orlando had the better run of play, but the sides were equal in legitimate scoring chances.

Orlando’s best chance before the penalty kick came in the 23rd minute when Stefano Pinho was left un-marked 6 yards out, but his header went well over the bar.

Pinho went down untouched on the play and had to leave the game.

In the teams’ only previous meeting, the Loons earned a 1-0 win in Minnesota last May.

