FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orlando City adds Paraguayan midfielder Colman
Sections
Featured
Inflation falls back for first time since June as Brexit hit wanes
economy
Inflation falls back for first time since June as Brexit hit wanes
Macron to act on Calais migrants, admits Brexit worries
brexit
Macron to act on Calais migrants, admits Brexit worries
Without rain, South Africa's Cape Town may run out of water by April
environment
Without rain, South Africa's Cape Town may run out of water by April
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
January 15, 2018 / 11:45 PM / Updated a day ago

Orlando City adds Paraguayan midfielder Colman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Orlando City FC completed the acquisition of Paraguayan attacking midfielder Josue Colman, announcing the five-year deal on Monday.

The agreement includes additional club option years and the 19-tear-old Colman will be added to the roster as a Young Designated Player, pending the receipt of his ITC and P-1 Visa. He joins the Lions from Club Cerro Porteno of Paraguay’s Primera Division.

“We are pleased to welcome such an exciting young prospect to our roster,” Orlando general manager Niki Budalic said in statement. “Josue has great pace and can create chances for himself and others. His skill set and profile give us confidence he will be a great fit in Orlando and MLS for years to come.”

Club Cerro Porteno won the 2017 Torneo Clausura championship, and Colman also participated in the Copa Sudamericana each of the past two years. He has 16 appearances for Paraguay’s U-17 and U-20 national teams, and scored a goal in three appearances at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.