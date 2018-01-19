FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018 / 2:00 AM / a day ago

Union sign McKenzie to Homegrown contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Philadelphia Union announced Thursday that Mark McKenzie has been signed to a Homegrown contract.

McKenzie, 18, is a Union academy product who played collegiately for Wake Forest last year. He has also played for the Union’s USL team Bethlehem Steel FC as an amateur the past two seasons.

“We’re delighted to have Mark begin his professional career by joining us as a Homegrown Player this season,” Union sporting director Earnie Stewart said in a statement. “Mark is a promising center back who made an impact for Wake Forest last year, a very good team at the collegiate level. It’s special any time you sign a Homegrown, and Mark is no exception. In this case, he made a difficult decision to leave school to sign with us, and we don’t take that lightly. We look forward to helping him with his development as he takes the next step with the Union.”

--Field Level Media

