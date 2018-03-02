Revolution, Union kick off season looking for turnarounds

Two clubs coming off disappointing seasons will try to start fresh when the Philadelphia Union host the New England Revolution Saturday night at Talen Energy Stadium.

The Union, with just two playoff appearances and no wins in their first eight seasons, finished 11-14-9 a year ago while the Revolution were 13-15-6.

Philadelphia made a splash in the offseason with the acquisition of midfielder David Accam from the Chicago Fire. Last season, Accam set a number of personal records with 30 games played, 24 starts, 14 goals and eight assists.

Other key players to watch for the Union include midfielder Alejandro Bedoya, forward C.J. Sapong and goalkeeper Andre Blake, who posted a career-best nine shutouts last season.

In 2017, the Union set club single-season marks at home with 10 victories and 33 points while scoring a franchise-record 36 goals at home. But the Union missed the postseason for the sixth time in eight seasons, mostly due to a 1-10-6 road record.

More help is on the way, however, as the Union acquired Designated Player Borek Dockal on loan from Chinese club Henan Jianye only three days before the season. It’s unclear if Dockal will be active by kickoff.

“To sign a player that makes all the individuals around him better, which is what a true No. 10 does, is something that we’ve needed, and something that we now have,” Union head coach Jim Curtin told reporters during his weekly press conference.

The Revolution have missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons and will open the 2018 season with a new head coach in Brad Friedel to replace Jay Heaps.

Look for New England to rely on starting forward Juan Agudelo, who had eight goals and one assist last season. Lee Nguyen is in search of one assist to become the 19th player in MLS history to post at least 50 career goals and 50 career assists.

The Revolution were terrible on the road last season, going 1-13-3.

“The biggest takeaway is that everyone’s motivated, and really fired up and ready for the season to start,” key reserve Teal Bunbury told the Revolution’s website.“I think a big amount of that is credit to our fitness level. We’ve been putting in a lot of work so I think now we’re really excited to implement that into games.”

