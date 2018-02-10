Soccer-Cordeiro elected U.S. Soccer president

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Carlos Cordeiro will succeed Sunil Gulati as president of U.S. Soccer after being elected following three rounds of voting on Saturday at the organization’s annual meeting in Orlando, Florida.

Cordeiro, a business executive with more than 30 years of experience in international finance, served as Gulati’s vice president since 2016.

Gulati, who had been involved in U.S. Soccer for about three decades, decided last December against running for re-election. He has faced heavy criticism since the U.S. men’s national team failed to qualify for this year’s World Cup.

Cordeiro won a majority vote in the first contested U.S. Soccer presidential election since 1998, prevailing in a field that featured Paul Caligiuri, Kathy Carter, Steve Gans, Kyle Martino, Hope Solo, Michael Winograd and Eric Wynalda.

Cordeiro, born to a Colombian mother and a Portuguese father in 1956, has served various roles with U.S. Soccer since being appointed as the federation’s first independent director in 2007.

He previously served as treasurer, chair of the budget committee, and director of the U.S. Soccer Foundation. In addition, he represents U.S. Soccer on the CONCACAF Council and FIFA’s Stakeholders Committee. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Ed Osmond)