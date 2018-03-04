UPDATE 6-MLS Results

Mar 4 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the MLS on Saturday (start times are EST) Toronto (0) 0 Columbus Crew (1) 2 Houston Dynamo (4) 4 Atlanta United (0) 0 Philadelphia Union (1) 2 New England (0) 0 Orlando City (0) 1 DC United (1) 1 Dallas (0) 1 Real Salt Lake (1) 1 SJ Earthquakes (2) 3 Minnesota United (0) 2 Sunday, March 4 fixtures (EST/GMT) Seattle Sounders v Los Angeles FC (1700/2200) Vancouver Whitecaps v Montreal Impact (1800/2300) Sporting KC v New York City (1930/0030) LA Galaxy v Portland Timbers (2200/0300)