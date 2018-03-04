FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 3, 2018 / 8:09 PM

UPDATE 6-MLS Results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar  4 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the MLS on Saturday (start times are EST)
 Toronto             (0)  0  Columbus Crew     (1)  2
 Houston Dynamo      (4)  4  Atlanta United    (0)  0
 Philadelphia Union  (1)  2  New England       (0)  0
 Orlando City        (0)  1  DC United         (1)  1
 Dallas              (0)  1  Real Salt Lake    (1)  1
 SJ Earthquakes      (2)  3  Minnesota United  (0)  2

 Sunday, March  4 fixtures (EST/GMT)
 Seattle Sounders     v  Los Angeles FC    (1700/2200)
 Vancouver Whitecaps  v  Montreal Impact   (1800/2300)
 Sporting KC          v  New York City     (1930/0030)
 LA Galaxy            v  Portland Timbers  (2200/0300)
