Rossi sparks Los Angeles FC to win over Real Salt Lake

Two games have garnered two surprising results for Los Angeles FC as Diego Rossi’s two goals helped lift LAFC to a 5-1 victory over Real Salt Lake in Sandy, Utah, on Saturday.

Some questionable officiating was nullified by LAFC’s dangerous attack, leaving no doubt as to the result.

LAFC came out firing on all cylinders, controlling possession for most of the opening 12 minutes. Carlos Vela threatened repeatedly, sandwiching two shots on goal around a free kick and keeping RSL keeper Nick Rimando busy, but failing to score.

But it was RSL that would score first, and the goal would come as a result of those questionable calls.

Joao Plata went down in the box and was awarded a penalty shot, but replays showed Dejan Jakovic made contact with the ball but not Plata. No matter, the play didn’t go to review. LAFC keeper Tyler Miller stopped the penalty shot, but Plata put the rebound in the net at the 20-minute mark.

Ten minutes later, Rossi got the equalizer and the second goal of his MLS career, putting a right-footed shot past Rimando on a through ball from Marco Urena.

Controversy reared its head again in the 33rd minute when Latif Blessing scored on a play that looked like an obvious offsides. After review, the goal was allowed to stand, and LAFC ended the first half with a 2-1 advantage, despite RSL’s steady, patient attack throughout the half.

The second half started with LAFC again sprinting out of the gate. They were rewarded when Benny Feilhaber got behind the defense and put a right-footed shot in the net off an assist from Steven Beitashour, putting RSL in a deep hole in front of a bewildered home crowd.

RSL possessed the ball from much of the second half, practicing a patient approach and looking for openings, but LAFC’s defense was stout and backed up by steady play from Miller.

In the 81st minute, it all came apart as Rossi chalked up his second goal of the game from outside the box on an assist from Vela, the two shaping up to be a potent duo in their second MLS games.

Vela finished the scoring in the 86th minute, swapping roles with Rossi as he took the assist from the young forward and scored off a left-footed shot from outside the box, giving LAFC five goals off an explosive and potent attack and leaving RSL with bitter memories of last season’s poor start.

—Field Level Media