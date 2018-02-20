Longtime RSL defender Wingert retires

Chris Wingert announced his retirement Monday after a 14-year career spent entirely in Major League Soccer.

The 35-year-old defender broke the news on his Twitter account.

”It is time to move on,“ Wingert tweeted, in part. ”Bittersweet, as you can imagine. On one hand, I am extremely sad to walk away from the game that has seemed to define me (at least at times) up until this point. I literally don’t know a life without soccer.

“On the other hand, I am beyond excited for what’s to come! Moving home, spending more time with my family and friends in NY, and helping the next generation of players with their careers.”

Wingert spent the past two seasons with Real Salt Lake, his second stint with the team. He began in MLS with Columbus after the Crew selected him 12th overall in the 2004 draft. He played two years for the Crew, then two for the Colorado Rapids before his first stretch with Real Salt Lake, from 2007-14.

The Babylon, N.Y., native was selected by New York City FC in the 2014 MLS Expansion Draft, and he played the next year in the Bronx. RSL re-acquired Wingert off waivers in February 2016, and his contract expired after last season.

Wingert played 339 MLS games, 300 of them starts, and scored two goals in league play. He appeared for Real Salt Lake 247 times, and he was part of the team’s 2009 MLS Cup championship squad.

“I could write a whole book on the great memories and friends I’ve made in Salt Lake and it still wouldn’t be enough,” Wingert tweeted. “I don’t believe another small market team will have a 5-year run like we did for a very long time, maybe ever. Utah is, and always will be, a second home for me. Thank you for that.”

RSL captain Kyle Beckerman said, “Without Wingert in Real Salt Lake, we don’t win a championship. We don’t go on the run where we’re at the top and chasing trophies. Chris was a huge part of building the foundation of this club that we still stand on. He was the utmost professional on the field, great in the locker room and he was a great steward in the community. He’s definitely going to be missed, for sure.”

Wingert made one appearance for the U.S. men’s national team, against Sweden in January 2009.

--Field Level Media