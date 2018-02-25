Sounders F Morris suffers ACL tear

Seattle Sounders FC striker Jordan Morris is in jeopardy of missing the entire 2018 season after tearing the ACL in his right knee.

Morris suffered the injury on Thursday when the Sounders lost to Santa Tecla in El Salvador.

Fox Sports reported the ACL tear diagnosis. The team hasn’t yet confirmed the report but indicated it will comment on Monday.

Morris was undergoing an examination on Sunday to pinpoint the full extent of the damage.

The 23-year-old Morris fell to the ground untouched in the 85th minute against Santa Tecla. He was helped off the field.

Morris, a Seattle native, won 2016 MLS Rookie of the Year honors when he had 12 goals and four assists in 32 games. But he struggled last season when he had just three goals and one assist in 23 games.

The Sounders open the MLS season on March 4 against Los Angeles FC.

