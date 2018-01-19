Sporting KC adds Argentine defender Amor on loan

Sporting Kansas City announced the acquisition of Argentinian defender Emilio Amor on a one-year loan from Velez Sarsfield on Thursday.

The deal includes an option to buy at the end of the year.

Amor, 22, has spent his entire professional career with Velez, making more than 50 appearances for the Argentine Primera club since making his first-team debut in 2014.

“Emiliano is a young defender we have watched closely, and his arrival gives us another valuable piece along the backline,” Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes said in a statement. “We are excited for him to join the club for preseason in Arizona.”

--Field Level Media