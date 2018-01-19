FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
The Trump Effect
Markets
Breakingviews
Reuters Backstory
Technology
Science
Arts
#World Football
January 19, 2018 / 2:00 AM / a day ago

Sporting KC adds Argentine defender Amor on loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sporting Kansas City announced the acquisition of Argentinian defender Emilio Amor on a one-year loan from Velez Sarsfield on Thursday.

The deal includes an option to buy at the end of the year.

Amor, 22, has spent his entire professional career with Velez, making more than 50 appearances for the Argentine Primera club since making his first-team debut in 2014.

“Emiliano is a young defender we have watched closely, and his arrival gives us another valuable piece along the backline,” Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes said in a statement. “We are excited for him to join the club for preseason in Arizona.”

--Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.