Sporting KC signs Chilean midfielder Gutierrez

Sporting KC announced the signing of 27-year-old Chilean midfielder Felipe Gutierrez to a Designated Player contract on Tuesday.

It is a three-year deal that runs through 2020, with an option for 2021, and Gutierrez will occupy an international roster spot.

He has represented Chile’s senior national team 35 times, including at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and the 2015 Copa America, which Chile won.

Gutierrez has also played in 250 top-flight league matches in Chile, Netherlands and Spain. He started out at CD Universidad Catolica in Chile before joining Dutch side FC Twente in 2012. He was named the 2013-14 Eredivisie MVP after appearing in 33 matches that season.

Gutierrez moved on to Real Betis in La Liga in 2016-17, but spent most of last year on loan to Brazil club Internacional. Rumors of him potentially joining Sporting KC surfaced last week, with reports that he had contacted the team through fellow Chilean Diego Rubio.

“Felipe has a tremendous amount of experience playing in very difficult environments in top-level competitions,” Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes said in a statement. “He also possesses the DNA that we look for in players that fit our style. He is excited about joining the club and we are ecstatic for him to be a part of our team.”

