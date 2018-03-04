UPDATE 2-MLS Standings

Mar 4 (OPTA) - Standings for the MLS on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Columbus 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 2 Philadelphia 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 3 Orlando 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 4 DC United 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 5 Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 NYCFC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 New York 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 New England 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 10 Toronto 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 11 Atlanta United 1 0 0 1 0 4 0 P W D L F A Pts 1 Houston 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 2 Earthquakes 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 3 Dallas 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 4 Salt Lake 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 5 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Galaxy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 Los Angeles FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 Portland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 Sounders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Sporting KC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Whitecaps 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Minnesota 1 0 0 1 2 3 0