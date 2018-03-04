FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Italy
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Commentary
World Football
March 4, 2018 / 3:09 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 2-MLS Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar  4 (OPTA) - Standings for the MLS on Sunday

                     P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts
  1  Columbus        1  1  0  0  2  0    3
  2  Philadelphia    1  1  0  0  2  0    3
  3  Orlando         1  0  1  0  1  1    1
  4  DC United       1  0  1  0  1  1    1
  5  Chicago         0  0  0  0  0  0    0
  6  Montreal        0  0  0  0  0  0    0
  7  NYCFC           0  0  0  0  0  0    0
  8  New York        0  0  0  0  0  0    0
  9  New England     1  0  0  1  0  2    0
 10  Toronto         1  0  0  1  0  2    0
 11  Atlanta United  1  0  0  1  0  4    0
                     P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts
  1  Houston         1  1  0  0  4  0    3
  2  Earthquakes     1  1  0  0  3  2    3
  3  Dallas          1  0  1  0  1  1    1
  4  Salt Lake       1  0  1  0  1  1    1
  5  Colorado        0  0  0  0  0  0    0
  6  Galaxy          0  0  0  0  0  0    0
  7  Los Angeles FC  0  0  0  0  0  0    0
  8  Portland        0  0  0  0  0  0    0
  9  Sounders        0  0  0  0  0  0    0
 10  Sporting KC     0  0  0  0  0  0    0
 11  Whitecaps       0  0  0  0  0  0    0
 12  Minnesota       1  0  0  1  2  3    0
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.