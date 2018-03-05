FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Italy
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Commentary
World Football
March 5, 2018 / 2:57 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-MLS Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar  5 (OPTA) - Standings for the MLS on Monday

                     P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts
  1  NYCFC           1  1  0  0  2  0    3
  2  Columbus        1  1  0  0  2  0    3
  3  Philadelphia    1  1  0  0  2  0    3
  4  Orlando         1  0  1  0  1  1    1
  5  DC United       1  0  1  0  1  1    1
  6  Chicago         0  0  0  0  0  0    0
  7  New York        0  0  0  0  0  0    0
  8  Montreal        1  0  0  1  1  2    0
  9  New England     1  0  0  1  0  2    0
 10  Toronto         1  0  0  1  0  2    0
 11  Atlanta United  1  0  0  1  0  4    0
                     P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts
  1  Houston         1  1  0  0  4  0    3
  2  Earthquakes     1  1  0  0  3  2    3
  3  Galaxy          1  1  0  0  2  1    3
  4  Whitecaps       1  1  0  0  2  1    3
  5  Los Angeles FC  1  1  0  0  1  0    3
  6  Dallas          1  0  1  0  1  1    1
  7  Salt Lake       1  0  1  0  1  1    1
  8  Colorado        0  0  0  0  0  0    0
  9  Minnesota       1  0  0  1  2  3    0
 10  Portland        1  0  0  1  1  2    0
 11  Sounders        1  0  0  1  0  1    0
 12  Sporting KC     1  0  0  1  0  2    0
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.