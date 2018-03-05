UPDATE 2-MLS Standings

Mar 5 (OPTA) - Standings for the MLS on Monday P W D L F A Pts 1 NYCFC 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 2 Columbus 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 3 Philadelphia 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 4 Orlando 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 5 DC United 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 6 Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 New York 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 Montreal 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 9 New England 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 10 Toronto 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 11 Atlanta United 1 0 0 1 0 4 0 P W D L F A Pts 1 Houston 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 2 Earthquakes 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 3 Galaxy 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 4 Whitecaps 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 5 Los Angeles FC 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 6 Dallas 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 7 Salt Lake 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 8 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 Minnesota 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 10 Portland 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 11 Sounders 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 12 Sporting KC 1 0 0 1 0 2 0