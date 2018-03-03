Columbus spoils defending champion Toronto's home opener

Columbus got goals from Federico Higuain and newcomer Gyasi Zardes to ruin Toronto FC’s first defense of the MLS Cup with a 2-0 victory at BMO Field on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

Higuain scored in the 44th and Zardes, who was traded to Columbus in the offseason by the Los Angeles Galaxy for Ola Kamara, scored in the first minute of the second half.

Toronto was 13-1-3 at home in the regular season in 2017.

Higuain, playing in his 150th MLS regular-season match, scored his 49th goal from a well-crafted play. Artur sent a cross-field ball toward the left corner to 19-year-old Argentine defender Milton Valenzuela, who was in his MLS debut. Valenzuela on his second touch sent a cross to the middle of box where Higuain beat Toronto’s Michael Bradley for the strike.

Zardes, who had two goals in 24 games last season, scored in the 46th minute off a pinpoint pass through two defenders by Pedro Santos as Columbus got a measure of revenge for losing the Eastern Conference final to Toronto.

Toronto pressured after falling behind by two goals but Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen denied Jonathan Osorio in the 58th minute and Sebastian Giovinco’s bender hit the left post in the 65th. Also, Ager Akexte smacked the crossbar from 35 yards in the 78th minute.

The Crew hosts the Montreal Impact on March 10 in what could be their final season in Columbus. Owner Anthony Precourt announced in October that he is exploring moving one of MLS’ original franchises from 1996 to Austin, Tex., beginning with the 2019 season.

Toronto’s next MLS game is March 17 at Montreal.

—Field Level Media