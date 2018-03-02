Toronto kicks off title defense vs. familiar foe Columbus

Toronto FC will be honored before its season opener against the Columbus Crew at BMO Field on Saturday for winning the 2017 MLS Cup. Then it’s time to move on.

“Past history is past history,” Toronto defender Nick Hagglund said.“This is now, this is today. It’s all up for grabs for us.”

Being there for the banner-raising ceremony will be bitter for Columbus, which lost the Eastern Conference final to Toronto on a 1-0 aggregate in the two-game series.

“It’s exciting to play them again,” Hagglund said.“It was a good match in the playoffs. It’s always a good game against Columbus.”

Toronto last season won the Canadian championship, the Supporters’ Shield for having the best regular season and the MLS Cup to become the first MLS team to win the domestic treble.

The Reds will try to repeat all three as well as compete for the CONCACAF Champions League title. It will be a congested schedule, but fortunately for Toronto it has a talented roster led by 2015 MLS MVP Sebastian Giovinco and U.S. National Team players Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley.

Columbus has had to retool after trading much of its firepower in forward Ola Kamara (18 goals) and midfielder Justin Meram (13), who represented 58 percent of the goals scored last season. To offset that a little, U.S. forward Gyasi Zardes is trying to resurrect his career after coming from the Los Angeles Galaxy in the deal for Kamara.

The Crew must also deal with the possibility of relocation that began when owner Anthony Precourt announced in October just before the playoffs began that he wants to move the franchise to Austin, Texas, for the 2019 season.

“A lot of stuff happens during the season,” Crew coach Gregg Berhalter said.“It’s managing through it and remaining positive.”

