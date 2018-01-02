FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Report: FC Dallas, Toronto FC interested in Argentina's Conti
Sections
Featured
Harry and Meghan's wedding seen boosting UK economy
Economy
Harry and Meghan's wedding seen boosting UK economy
Spotify hit with $1.6 billion copyright lawsuit
Technology
Spotify hit with $1.6 billion copyright lawsuit
Predictions for this year
Breakingviews
Predictions for this year
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
January 2, 2018 / 12:08 AM / 2 days ago

Report: FC Dallas, Toronto FC interested in Argentina's Conti

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FC Dallas and Toronto FC are among the clubs interested in acquiring defender German Conti from Colon de Santa Fe in Argentina’s top flight, according to Argentinian news outlet El Litoral.

Conti, 23, is also drawing interest from Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro, according to the report cited by mlssoccer.com.

Dallas traded defender Walker Zimmerman to Los Angeles FC during the offseason, while Toronto continues to seek upgrades coming off its 2017 MLS title.

Conti made his professional debut with Colon in the 2013-14 season, and has been a regular with the club since 2015. Colon returned to Argentina’s top flight after one season in the second division.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.