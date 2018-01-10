Whitecaps loan Bustos to Mexican club

The Vancouver Whitecaps signed midfielder Marco Bustos to a contract extension Wednesday and immediately loaned him to Mexican side Club Atletico Zacatepec.

Bustos, 21, has six international caps for Canada and has four starts in 13 appearances across all competitions for Vancouver.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba native recently spent a month on trial with the Ascenso MX (second division) club, and will now join Zacatepec on a deal that is scheduled to run through June of 2019, with an option to purchase him permanently at its conclusion. Bustos is a former Homegrown product of the Whitecaps, and the new contract includes club options for the second half of 2019, as well as the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

“This new opportunity will provide Marco a different challenge competing against quality opponents in Mexico,” Whitecaps oach Carl Robinson said in a statement. “It’s a chance for him to continue his growth in a foreign and competitive environment, and we look forward to tracking his progress.”

--Field Level Media