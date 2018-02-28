Chicago Fire acquire midfielder Tchani from Vancouver

The Chicago Fire acquired midfielder Tony Tchani in a trade with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday.

In exchange for Tchani, Vancouver will get $150,000 in 2018 Targeted Allocation Money.

Tchani, 28, is under contract for the 2018 season.

“Tony is a proven player and winner within MLS. His skill set will be complementary to our current squad and we are pleased to add his talents,” Fire president and general manager Nelson Rodríguez said in a statement.

In 2017, Tchani started 26 of the 27 regular-season matches in which he appeared for Vancouver, scoring four goals and adding one assist. He also appeared in two of the Whitecaps’ playoff matches and made one appearance in CONCACAF Champions League play.

Prior to joining Vancouver, Tchani spent five seasons with the Columbus Crew, where he scored eight goals and tallied 18 assists in 130 regular-season appearances. In 2015, Tchani recorded a career-high five goals and six assists, helping lead Columbus to the MLS Cup, where he started and played 72 minutes.

Tchani was selected second overall in the 2010 MLS draft by the New York Red Bulls after a collegiate career at the University of Virginia. In his rookie season, he scored one goal and added three assists in 27 appearances.

In 2011, Tchani appeared in two matches before being traded to Toronto FC. He made 13 appearances for Toronto prior to joining Columbus later that year.

Born in Bafang, Cameroon, Tchani received his U.S. citizenship in 2013 and appeared in a friendly for the U.S. Men’s National Team on Jan. 31, 2016, against Iceland. Tchani accepted a call-up from Cameroon and made his first senior appearance in an African Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa on March 26, 2016.

