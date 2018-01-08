FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
D.C. United acquires G Ousted from Whitecaps
Sections
Featured
Morrisons and Tesco stand out in Christmas battle
Retailers
Morrisons and Tesco stand out in Christmas battle
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
autos
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
Bayliss to step down as England coach next year
sport
Bayliss to step down as England coach next year
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
January 8, 2018 / 8:29 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

D.C. United acquires G Ousted from Whitecaps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

D.C. United has acquired goalkeeper David Ousted from the Vancouver Whitecaps, D.C. general manager Dave Kasper confirmed to the Washington Post.

Ousted, 32, has agreed to a two-year contract with D.C. that includes a club option for 2020, according to ESPN. The Dane’s annual salary of around $500,000 is just under the league’s Designated Player threshold and represents an increase from his 2017 salary of $360,000.

Ousted has made 144 MLS appearances, with 432 saves and a 1.29 goals-against average. He was a finalist for MLS Goalkeeper of the Year in 2015. However, Ousted lost his starting job in Vancouver last year to Stefan Marinovic, and the Whitecaps declined his 2018 contract option.

Vancouver did retain his rights, and will receive D.C.’s second-round pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft on Jan. 19 this month in exchange. The deal was originally agreed to weeks ago, but hinged on Ousted reaching a contract agreement.

Ousted joins fellow goalkeepers Steve Clark and Travis Worra on D.C.’s roster. Ousted is expected to compete with Clark for the starting job with 2017 starter Bill Hamid leaving for Danish club Midtjylland. Clark was acquired late last summer as insurance in the event that Hamid moved on after his contract expired.

Ousted turns 33 on Feb. 1, and has posted 42 shutdowns in 142 regular-season MLS starts.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.