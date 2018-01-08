D.C. United acquires G Ousted from Whitecaps

D.C. United has acquired goalkeeper David Ousted from the Vancouver Whitecaps, D.C. general manager Dave Kasper confirmed to the Washington Post.

Ousted, 32, has agreed to a two-year contract with D.C. that includes a club option for 2020, according to ESPN. The Dane’s annual salary of around $500,000 is just under the league’s Designated Player threshold and represents an increase from his 2017 salary of $360,000.

Ousted has made 144 MLS appearances, with 432 saves and a 1.29 goals-against average. He was a finalist for MLS Goalkeeper of the Year in 2015. However, Ousted lost his starting job in Vancouver last year to Stefan Marinovic, and the Whitecaps declined his 2018 contract option.

Vancouver did retain his rights, and will receive D.C.’s second-round pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft on Jan. 19 this month in exchange. The deal was originally agreed to weeks ago, but hinged on Ousted reaching a contract agreement.

Ousted joins fellow goalkeepers Steve Clark and Travis Worra on D.C.’s roster. Ousted is expected to compete with Clark for the starting job with 2017 starter Bill Hamid leaving for Danish club Midtjylland. Clark was acquired late last summer as insurance in the event that Hamid moved on after his contract expired.

Ousted turns 33 on Feb. 1, and has posted 42 shutdowns in 142 regular-season MLS starts.

