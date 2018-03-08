FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 11:34 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Whitecaps sign first-round pick Fiddes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed first-round draft pick Justin Fiddes, the team announced Thursday.

The deal is for the 2018 campaign with options through 2021.

Fiddes, a 22-year-old fullback, was the 17th overall selection in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft.

Fiddes has impressed coach Carl Robinson.

“Justin is a young, fast, and athletic fullback who has shown promise in preseason camp with the team,” Robinson said in a statement. “He’s got a great attitude and has the willingness to learn and work, and it will be good to officially add him to the mix and challenge the other guys.”

Fiddes played four seasons of college soccer at Washington.

—Field Level Media

