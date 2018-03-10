Milestones, redemption on the line as Houston welcomes Vancouver

Games early in the Major League Soccer regular season are not supposed to mean much — but this one will.

Milestones — along with redemption and perfection, among other things — will be up for grabs as the Vancouver Whitecaps visit the Houston Dynamo on Saturday. Both clubs have a chance to remain unbeaten after winning their 2018 season openers.

As for milestones, Vancouver striker Kei Kamara is guaranteed of one and might get two. The 11-year veteran will play his 300th career MLS game (including postseason) and needs just one more goal for his 100th regular-season marker.

“Having 100 goals in the regular season is definitely a big milestone I’d love to get to,” Kamara told reporters in Vancouver.

The benchmark will put Kamara in exclusive company. Only nine players in MLS history have netted 100 goals. He could achieve the mark against one of his former teams. Kamara spent two seasons with Houston from 2008-09.

“It’s always good to play against an old team,” said Kamara, 33, who is with his seventh MLS club.

But it has never been good for the Whitecaps to play in Houston. The Caps have gone winless (0-4-1) there during their MLS existence.

“They are a dangerous team, we know that,” Whitecaps coach Carl Robinson told reporters. “We’ve got to go there with a game plan. We know we can create chances and cause them problems. We’ve got to also be aware of what they are good at.”

The Caps had the third-best road record in MLS last season (6-9-2, best in Western Conference), while Houston had the West’s top home mark and second-best home record in MLS (12-1-4).

But Houston midfielder Andrew Wenger downplayed the club’s success on home turf thus far.

“It’s a long season and (I) don’t think it’s so much about one game, but to continue approaching the game in the proper way,” Wenger told reporters.

Midfielder Tomas Martinez, who will play his first game of the season Saturday after serving a suspension that carried over from the 2017 playoffs, indicated the Dynamo will not take the Caps lightly despite their troubles in Houston.

“Now, we must continue like (the team that played against Atlanta), not relax, and give it our all — because now comes a very hard game,” Martinez told reporters.

