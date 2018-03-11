Whitecaps win at Houston for first time

Kei Kamara scored a goal and added an assist as the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps edged the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on Saturday.

Kamara achieved two milestones on the day, as he recorded his 100th Major League Soccer regular-season goal while playing in his 300th game in the North American circuit. The goal was also Kamara’s second in two games as a Whitecap after joining the club in a trade from the New England Revolution.

Kamara, 33, helped the Whitecaps (2-0-0) remain unbeaten, while the Dynamo (1-1-0) took their first loss. The win was the Whitecaps’ first in six all-time games in Houston. The Caps had gone 0-4-1 in their previous five games in Houston — and, until Saturday, had never scored more than one goal on the Dynamo’s home pitch.

Houston sustained only one loss at home all of last season.

First-half substitute Brek Shea, with the winning goal in the 49th minute, also scored for the Whitecaps, while Alberth Elis produced the Dynamo’s goal.

Kamara scored on a penalty kick in the 28th minute after he was taken down in the Houston box by defender Philippe Senderos. Houston goalkeeper Chris Seitz guessed correctly on the PK, but Kamara’s shot went over the diving Seitz and into the net.

After achieving his milestone marker, Kamara knelt down and kissed the turf. He became the 10th player in MLS history to reach the 100-goal mark. The Dynamo is one of the seven MLS clubs for which he has played.

Shortly after the goal, the Whitecaps lost defender Marcel de Jong to a rib contusion. De Jong was taken to hospital for further evaluation and was replaced by Shea.

The Dynamo managed to equalize in the 39th minute. Elis circled out from the near post and fired a shot over Whitecaps goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic’s arms.

Shea’s insertion paid off early in the second half. In the 49th minute, Shea worked a give-and-go with Kamara along the sideline and then raced down the left flank past Houston defender Adolfo Machado and beat Seitz with a low shot.

—Field Level Media