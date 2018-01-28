Laba leaves Whitecaps for Argentine team

After four seasons with the Vancouver Whitecaps, midfielder Matias Laba signed Saturday with Club Estudiantes de La Plata in his native Argentina.

The 26-year-old had his option declined by the Whitecaps after last season, in which he produced no goals and one assist in 32 games (31 starts).

The Whitecaps posted on their official Twitter account, “Thank you for your time with #VWFC, @matiaslaba! We wish you the best with @EdelpOficial.”

Laba tweeted a reply: “I want to say thank you to the club @WhitecapsFC to the fans for (these) years together. I was very happy in Vancouver and always I played with my heart. I love Vancouver and I’ll miss everyone.”

Overall with Vancouver, Laba made 112 starts and one appearance off the bench, and he managed four goals and three assists.

He started his stay in Major League Soccer with a 16-game stint with Toronto FC in 2013, scoring one goal in 16 games.

Laba started his career with Argentinos Juniors, playing with the La Paternal, Buenos Aires, team from 2010-13.

