2 months ago
Soccer-Venezuelan championship semifinal results
June 22, 2017 / 1:36 AM / 2 months ago

Soccer-Venezuelan championship semifinal results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    June 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Venezuelan championship Semifinal second leg matches on Wednesday 
Semifinal
Wednesday, June 21, second leg
Carabobo FC - Monagas SC          1-1 (halftime: 1-1)                                      
First leg: Monagas SC - Carabobo FC 0-0.
Wednesday, June 21, second leg
Caracas FC  - Deportivo La Guaira 1-2 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-2, penalty shootout: 4-3) 
First leg: Deportivo La Guaira - Caracas FC 1-2. Caracas FC win 4-3 on penalties after 3-3 on aggregate.
Next Fixtures (GMT):      
Final
Saturday, June 24, first leg
                     v

