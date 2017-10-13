Soccer-Venezuelan championship results and standings

Oct 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Venezuelan championship matches on Friday Friday, October 13 Deportivo Tachira 3 Dep. Anzoategui 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Mineros de Guayana 14 9 2 3 25 12 29 2 Deportivo Lara 14 8 5 1 18 8 29 3 Carabobo FC 14 8 3 3 22 9 27 4 Caracas FC 14 8 1 5 19 13 25 5 Monagas SC 14 7 3 4 20 15 24 6 Estudiantes de Merida 14 6 5 3 15 14 23 7 Metropolitanos FC 14 5 6 3 14 11 21 8 Deportivo Tachira 14 6 3 5 17 16 21 ------------------------- 9 Deportivo La Guaira 14 6 2 6 21 18 20 10 Deportivo JBL Zulia 14 5 3 6 15 18 18 11 Zamora FC 14 3 6 5 16 20 15 12 Zulia FC 14 4 3 7 14 18 15 13 Trujillanos FC 14 4 3 7 12 20 15 14 Portuguesa FC 14 3 4 7 14 18 13 15 Atletico Socopo 14 3 4 7 12 20 13 16 Aragua FC 14 3 4 7 11 20 13 17 Dep. Anzoategui * 14 2 7 5 11 16 10 18 Atletico Venezuela 14 2 4 8 12 22 10 ------------------------- * Deducted 3 points. 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 15 Deportivo La Guaira v Aragua FC (2000) Monday, October 16 Trujillanos FC v Zamora FC (1630) Carabobo FC v Monagas SC (2300) Tuesday, October 17 Portuguesa FC v Dep. Anzoategui (1930)