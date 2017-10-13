FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Venezuelan championship results and standings
#World Football
October 13, 2017 / 11:05 PM / 8 days ago

Soccer-Venezuelan championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Venezuelan championship matches on Friday 
Friday, October 13
Deportivo Tachira 3 Dep. Anzoategui 2  
   Standings             P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Mineros de Guayana    14 9 2 3 25 12 29  
2  Deportivo Lara        14 8 5 1 18 8  29  
3  Carabobo FC           14 8 3 3 22 9  27  
4  Caracas FC            14 8 1 5 19 13 25  
5  Monagas SC            14 7 3 4 20 15 24  
6  Estudiantes de Merida 14 6 5 3 15 14 23  
7  Metropolitanos FC     14 5 6 3 14 11 21  
8  Deportivo Tachira     14 6 3 5 17 16 21  
-------------------------
9  Deportivo La Guaira   14 6 2 6 21 18 20  
10 Deportivo JBL Zulia   14 5 3 6 15 18 18  
11 Zamora FC             14 3 6 5 16 20 15  
12 Zulia FC              14 4 3 7 14 18 15  
13 Trujillanos FC        14 4 3 7 12 20 15  
14 Portuguesa FC         14 3 4 7 14 18 13  
15 Atletico Socopo       14 3 4 7 12 20 13  
16 Aragua FC             14 3 4 7 11 20 13  
17 Dep. Anzoategui *     14 2 7 5 11 16 10  
18 Atletico Venezuela    14 2 4 8 12 22 10  
-------------------------
* Deducted 3 points.
1-8: Championship play-off 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                           
Sunday, October 15   
Deportivo La Guaira  v Aragua FC       (2000)  
Monday, October 16   
Trujillanos FC       v Zamora FC       (1630)  
Carabobo FC          v Monagas SC      (2300)  
Tuesday, October 17  
Portuguesa FC        v Dep. Anzoategui (1930)


