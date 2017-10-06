Soccer-World Cup Qualifying European group G results and standings

Oct 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the World Cup Qualifying European Group G matches on Friday Friday, October 6 Italy 1 Macedonia 1 Liechtenstein 0 Israel 1 Spain 3 Albania 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Spain 9 8 1 0 35 3 25 ------------------------- 2 Italy 9 6 2 1 20 8 20 3 Albania 9 4 1 4 10 12 13 4 Israel 9 4 0 5 10 14 12 5 Macedonia 9 2 2 5 11 15 8 6 Liechtenstein 9 0 0 9 1 35 0 1: Final tournament Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 9 Albania v Italy (1845) Macedonia v Liechtenstein (1845) Israel v Spain (1845)