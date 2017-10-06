FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-World Cup Qualifying European group I results and standings
October 6, 2017 / 8:40 PM / in 12 days

Soccer-World Cup Qualifying European group I results and standings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the World Cup Qualifying European Group I matches on Friday 
Friday, October 6
Croatia 1 Finland 1  
Kosovo  0 Ukraine 2  
Turkey  0 Iceland 3  
  Standings P W D L F  A  Pts 
1 Iceland   9 6 1 2 14 7  19  
-------------------------
2 Croatia   9 5 2 2 13 4  17  
3 Ukraine   9 5 2 2 13 7  17  
4 Turkey    9 4 2 3 12 11 14  
5 Finland   9 2 2 5 7  11 8   
6 Kosovo    9 0 1 8 3  22 1   
1: Final tournament 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                   
Monday, October 9    
Finland              v Turkey  (1845)  
Iceland              v Kosovo  (1845)  
Ukraine              v Croatia (1845)

