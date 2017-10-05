UPDATE 1-Soccer-World Cup Qualifying European group E results and standings

Oct 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the World Cup Qualifying European Group E matches on Thursday Thursday, October 5 Armenia 1 Poland 6 Montenegro 0 Denmark 1 Romania 3 Kazakhstan 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Poland 9 7 1 1 24 12 22 ------------------------- 2 Denmark 9 6 1 2 19 7 19 3 Montenegro 9 5 1 3 18 8 16 4 Romania 9 3 3 3 11 9 12 5 Armenia 9 2 0 7 9 25 6 6 Kazakhstan 9 0 2 7 5 25 2 1: Final tournament Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 8 Denmark v Romania (1600) Kazakhstan v Armenia (1600) Poland v Montenegro (1600)