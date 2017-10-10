UPDATE 2-Soccer-World Cup Qualifying European summaries

Oct 10 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the World Cup Qualifying European matches on Tuesday Tuesday, October 10 Netherlands 2 Arjen Robben 16pen,40 Sweden 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 41,244 - - - France 2 Antoine Griezmann 27, Olivier Giroud 33 Belarus 1 Anton Saroka 44 Halftime: 2-1; - - - Luxembourg 1 Olivier Thill 3 Bulgaria 1 Ivaylo Chochev 68 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 2,752 - - - Portugal 2 Johan Djourou 41og, Andre Silva 57 Switzerland 0 Halftime: 1-0; - - - Hungary 1 Daniel Boede 81 Faroe Islands 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 22,000 - - - Latvia 4 Davis Ikaunieks 11, Valerijs Sabala 19,59, Igors Tarasovs 63 Andorra 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 4,153 - - - Estonia 1 Ilja Antonov 75 Bosnia 2 Izet Hajrovic 48,84 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 4,967 - - - Belgium 4 Eden Hazard 12,63pen, Thorgan Hazard 52, Romelu Lukaku 78 Cyprus 0 Halftime: 1-0; - - - Greece 4 Vassilis Torosidis 32, Kostantinos Mitroglou 61,63, Giannis Gianniotas 78 Gibraltar 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 12,739 - - -