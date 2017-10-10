FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-World Cup Qualifying European summaries
#World Football
October 10, 2017 / 8:42 PM / 9 days ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-World Cup Qualifying European summaries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 10 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the World Cup Qualifying European matches on Tuesday 
Tuesday, October 10
Netherlands   2 Arjen Robben 16pen,40                                                     
Sweden        0                                                                           
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 41,244
- - -
France        2 Antoine Griezmann 27, Olivier Giroud 33                                   
Belarus       1 Anton Saroka 44                                                           
Halftime: 2-1;
- - -
Luxembourg    1 Olivier Thill 3                                                           
Bulgaria      1 Ivaylo Chochev 68                                                         
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 2,752
- - -
Portugal      2 Johan Djourou 41og, Andre Silva 57                                        
Switzerland   0                                                                           
Halftime: 1-0;
- - -
Hungary       1 Daniel Boede 81                                                           
Faroe Islands 0                                                                           
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 22,000
- - -
Latvia        4 Davis Ikaunieks 11, Valerijs Sabala 19,59, Igors Tarasovs 63              
Andorra       0                                                                           
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 4,153
- - -
Estonia       1 Ilja Antonov 75                                                           
Bosnia        2 Izet Hajrovic 48,84                                                       
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 4,967
- - -
Belgium       4 Eden Hazard 12,63pen, Thorgan Hazard 52, Romelu Lukaku 78                 
Cyprus        0                                                                           
Halftime: 1-0;
- - -
Greece        4 Vassilis Torosidis 32, Kostantinos Mitroglou 61,63, Giannis Gianniotas 78 
Gibraltar     0                                                                           
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 12,739
- - -

