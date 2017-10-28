FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Soccer-Foden brace helps England clinch maiden under-17 World Cup
#Football News
October 28, 2017 / 4:36 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

CORRECTED-Soccer-Foden brace helps England clinch maiden under-17 World Cup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects player assist for equalising goal in par 3)

* England came from behind to beat European champions Spain 5-2

* Spain took the lead against the run of play through Sergio Gomez

* The forward struck again on 31 minutes to double Spain’s lead

* England hit back through striker Rhian Brewster on 44 minutes

* The European finalists made it 2-2 through Morgan Gibbs-White

* Manchester City’s Phil Foden put England ahead 69 minutes

* He doubled his tally after Marc Guehi’s 84th-minute strike

* Three-times champions Brazil beat Mali 2-0 to claim bronze medal

ENGLAND 5 SPAIN 2

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden struck twice as England came from behind to thrash European champions Spain 5-2 and clinch their maiden Under-17 World Cup title in Kolkata, India on Saturday.

After Morgan Gibbs-White nearly put England ahead early on, Spain took the lead as Barcelona’s Sergio Gomez beat the offside trap to tap in on 10 minutes. He then struck his fourth of the tournament and Spain’s second with a powerful shot from inside the box after the half hour mark.

England hit back through Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster close to half-time and levelled at 2-2 when Gibbs-White latched on to pass from Steven Sessegnon and finished on 58 minutes. Foden put England ahead before Marc Guehi made it 4-2. The City youth then scored his second to seal the win.

Earlier, midfielder Alan’s fortuitous 55th-minute opener and substitute Yuri Alberto’s late goal helped three-times champions Brazil overcome fellow beaten semi-finalists Mali 2-0 for their second bronze medal at this stage. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
