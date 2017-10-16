Soccer-Australia coach Postecoglou mind on Russia, says FA boss

MELBOURNE, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Australia coach Ange Postecoglou’s focus is on securing qualification for the World Cup and he has “not necessarily” made up his mind to quit, Football Federation Australia (FFA) boss David Gallop has said.

Local media reported last week that Postecoglou would step down after the intercontinental playoff against Honduras next month, and the coach declined to clarify his future in the post .

Former players and media pundits have suggested that Postecoglou might be replaced before the two-leg playoff but Gallop poured cold water on the speculation.

“We are focused on Honduras, those are massive games for us both away and (at home),” Gallop told reporters in Sydney.

”I’ve spoken to Ange a number of times. A number of factors go into this kind of thing. He’s made no secret he wants to coach week in week out (at club level) again.

”(Postecoglou‘s) focus is on November and knuckling down to the task which is to qualify for our fourth consecutive World Cup.

“I think he’s not necessarily indicated that he’s made a decision (on his future). He’s focused on November, and that’s where we’re at.”

Australia play Honduras away on Nov. 10 before the home leg in Sydney on Nov. 15, with the aggregate winner to book a place in next year’s tournament in Russia.

Postecoglou is contracted through 2018 but has been under fire for his tactics and selections during the Socceroos’ struggles in the final phase of Asian qualifying.

A successful former manager in Australia’s domestic top flight, he has also spoken openly about his goal of coaching a club overseas.