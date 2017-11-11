FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Randolph frustrates Denmark as Ireland grab goalless draw
November 11, 2017 / 9:45 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Soccer-Randolph frustrates Denmark as Ireland grab goalless draw

Philip O'Connor

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Goalkeeper Darren Randolph pulled off a string of fine first-half saves as Ireland held Denmark to a scoreless draw in the first leg of their World Cup playoff on Saturday, with the two sides due to meet again in Dublin on Tuesday.

The Irish defended deeply form the first whistle, denying playmaker Christian Eriksen space, but the Danes still managed to fashion half a dozen scoring chances in a goalless first half.

With his side barely venturing forward in attack, Randolph was called into action early, parrying a stinging volley from Jens Stryger Larsen and smothering an attempt from Andreas Cornelius to hammer home the rebound.

Eriksen and Pione Sisto also went close for Denmark in quick succession, and Randolph tipped over a late header from Yussuf Poulsen to ensure his side escaped from the Danish capital with a draw. (Reporting by Philip O‘Connor,; Editing by Neville Dalton)

