Dec 1 (Reuters) - Below are the groups for next year’s World Cup finals in Russia following the draw in Moscow on Friday:

Group A

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Uruguay

Group B

Portugal

Spain

Morocco

Iran

Group C

France

Australia

Peru

Denmark

Group D

Argentina

Iceland

Croatia

Nigeria

Group E

Brazil

Switzerland

Costa Rica

Serbia

Group F

Germany

Mexico

Sweden

South Korea

Group G

Belgium

Panama

Tunisia

England

Group H

Poland

Senegal

Colombia

Japan (Compiled by Christian Radnedge)