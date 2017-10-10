FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Griezmann propels France to 2018 World Cup
October 10, 2017 / 8:42 PM / 9 days ago

Soccer-Griezmann propels France to 2018 World Cup

Julien Pretot

1 Min Read

SAINT-DENIS, FRANCE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - France’s Antoine Griezmann scored one and set up another as they booked their place at next year’s World Cup finals by beating Belarus 2-1 at the Stade de France in their last Group A qualifying game on Tuesday.

Griezmann opened the scoring and then set up Olivier Giroud before the break while Belarus reduced the arrears on the stroke of halftime through Anton Saroka.

The result put France, who will take part in their sixth consecutive World Cup finals, on 23 points after 10 games, four ahead of second-placed Sweden.

Four days after a decisive 1-0 win in Bulgaria, Didier Deschamps’s team were never really under pressure and avoided having to go through the playoffs, as they had to to reach the 2010 and 2014 finals.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis

