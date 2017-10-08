Soccer-Germany's perfect 10 completed with win over Azerbaijan

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Germany crushed Azerbaijan 5-1 on Sunday with talented Leon Goretzka scoring twice, to complete a record-equalling World Cup qualifying campaign with ten wins out of ten matches.

Germany, who had already secured qualification for next year’s finals in Russia, needed an hour to hit their stride despite an early lead through the 22-year-old Goretzka, already a target for several top European clubs.

They made sure of the three points and a maximum 30 in Group C with a strong second half performance, scoring four more goals after a brief Azeri equaliser.

The Germans equalled Spain’s record from the 2008-9 qualifying campaign for the 2010 World Cup with their 10th victory but they could boast an even better goal difference than the Spaniards. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ian Chadband)