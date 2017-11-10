FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Honduras and Australia draw 0-0 in playoff first leg
November 10, 2017 / 11:58 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Soccer-Honduras and Australia draw 0-0 in playoff first leg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Honduras were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Australia in the first leg of their intercontinental World Cup playoff on Friday though the visitors may lament the missed chances that would have given them the advantage for the return in Sydney.

Australia’s best opening came after 34 minutes when striker Tomi Juric pulled his shot wide with only goalkeeper Donis Escober to beat after producing some lovely skill to escape his marker on the edge of the box in San Pedro Sula.

Eight minutes into the second half Juric saw Escober acrobatically turn his close-range header over the bar.

A capacity crowd got behind Honduras but had to wait until the 82nd minute for the home team’s best opportunity when substitute Carlos Costly fired straight at keeper Maty Ryan leaving the tie level before Wednesday’s second leg.

The winners will advance to next year’s finals in Russia. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
