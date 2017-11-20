FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy soccer boss resigns after World Cup elimination
November 20, 2017 / 11:54 AM / Updated a day ago

Italy soccer boss resigns after World Cup elimination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Italian soccer federation (FIGC) president Carlo Tavecchio resigned from his post on Monday, a week after the national team failed to qualify for the World Cup finals, Italian media reported.

Referees association president Marcello Nicchi told reporters that Tavecchio had quit during a meeting at FIGC headquarters in Rome, AGI news agency reported.

Tavecchio, 74, had been under pressure to step down after a goalless draw at home to Sweden meant Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1978.

Coach Gian Piero Ventura was sacked last Wednesday. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

