Ventura parts company with Italy after World Cup fiasco -Soccer Federation

ROME, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Gian Piero Ventura is no longer Italy’s soccer coach, the Italian football federation (FIGC) said on Wednesday, two days after the national team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

The FIGC statement did not say if the 69-year-old Ventura was sacked or if he had resigned.

Italy were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Sweden in the second leg of their European playoff on Monday, losing 1-0 on aggregate, and will miss the finals for the first time since 1958. (Reporting by Max Rossi, Editing by Crispian Balmer)