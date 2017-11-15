FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ventura parts company with Italy after World Cup fiasco -Soccer Federation
Sections
Featured
May prepared to up divorce bill offer - Sun
The road to Brexit
May prepared to up divorce bill offer - Sun
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Arts
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Peru down New Zealand to complete World Cup lineup
Sport
Peru down New Zealand to complete World Cup lineup
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
November 15, 2017 / 5:40 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Ventura parts company with Italy after World Cup fiasco -Soccer Federation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Gian Piero Ventura is no longer Italy’s soccer coach, the Italian football federation (FIGC) said on Wednesday, two days after the national team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

The FIGC statement did not say if the 69-year-old Ventura was sacked or if he had resigned.

Italy were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Sweden in the second leg of their European playoff on Monday, losing 1-0 on aggregate, and will miss the finals for the first time since 1958. (Reporting by Max Rossi, Editing by Crispian Balmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.