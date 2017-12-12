Soccer-Nigeria forfeit Algeria match but World Cup qualification not affected

ZURICH, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Nigeria have forfeited their World Cup qualifier away to Algeria and been handed a 3-0 walkover defeat for fielding an ineligible player in the match, global soccer body FIFA said on Tuesday.

The fixture on Nov. 10 ended 1-1 and FIFA added that the decision did not affect the final standings in African Group B, nor Nigeria’s qualification for next year’s World Cup in Russia, as they had finished six points clear of Zambia.

FIFA said that East Timor had forfeited seven games in the World Cup qualifiers for fielding a total of nine players who were ineligible because of nationality. This was based on a decision previously taken by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Christian Radnedge)