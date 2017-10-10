Soccer-Portugal beat Swiss to qualify for World Cup

LISBON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - European champions Portugal qualified for next year’s World Cup with a convincing 2-0 win over Switzerland on Tuesday after an own goal by Johan Djourou set them on their way.

The Swiss defender put the ball into his own net four minutes before halftime and Andre Silva sealed the victory in the 57th minute as Portugal pulled level on 27 points with Switzerland and won Group B on goal difference.

The Swiss had led the group since beating Portugal 2-0 in Basel in their opening match in September last year and gone on to win all nine matches before Tuesday’s encounter in Lisbon, while Portugal had won their subsequent eight.

Switzerland will now enter a playoff over two legs with another European group runner-up in November for a place in Russia. The draw for the playoffs will be held next Tuesday.

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo should have scored his 16th goal of the qualifying campaign when he was sent clear in the 78th minute but he over-elaborated as he tried to get around Yann Sommer and allowed the goalkeeper to claim the ball. (Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Ken Ferris)