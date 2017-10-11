FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of countries qualified for the 2018 World Cup
Sections
Featured
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Football News
October 10, 2017 / 8:51 PM / in 8 days

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of countries qualified for the 2018 World Cup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 11 (Reuters) - List of countries assured of places in
the 32-team field for next year's World Cup finals in Russia
after Tuesday's qualifiers:
    
    EUROPE
    Russia (Qualified as hosts)
    France 
    Portugal 
    Germany
    Serbia
    Poland
    England
    Spain
    Belgium
    Iceland
    
    SOUTH AMERICA
    Brazil
    Uruguay
    Argentina
    Colombia
    
    AFRICA
    Nigeria
    Egypt
    
    CENTRAL, NORTH AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN
    Mexico
    Costa Rica 
    Panama
    
    ASIA
    Iran
    Japan
    South Korea
    Saudi Arabia
 
    PLAYOFFS
    
    EUROPE
    Switzerland 
    Italy
    Denmark
    Croatia
    Sweden 
    Northern Ireland
    Greece 
    Ireland 
    
    Draw is on Oct. 17 with the four best-ranked teams
seeded. The first legs will be played from Nov. 9-11 and the
second legs from Nov. 12-14.
    The winner of each tie qualifies for the tournament
    
    INTERCONTINENTAL
    New Zealand v Peru 
    Australia v Honduras
    
    The ties will be played over two legs from Nov. 6 to 14 with
the aggregate winners qualifying for the tournament.

 (Compiled by Christian Radnedge and Nick Mulvenney; Editing by
John O'Brien)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.