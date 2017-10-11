FACTBOX-Soccer-List of countries qualified for the 2018 World Cup

Oct 11 (Reuters) - List of countries assured of places in the 32-team field for next year's World Cup finals in Russia after Tuesday's qualifiers: EUROPE Russia (Qualified as hosts) France Portugal Germany Serbia Poland England Spain Belgium Iceland SOUTH AMERICA Brazil Uruguay Argentina Colombia AFRICA Nigeria Egypt CENTRAL, NORTH AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN Mexico Costa Rica Panama ASIA Iran Japan South Korea Saudi Arabia PLAYOFFS EUROPE Switzerland Italy Denmark Croatia Sweden Northern Ireland Greece Ireland Draw is on Oct. 17 with the four best-ranked teams seeded. The first legs will be played from Nov. 9-11 and the second legs from Nov. 12-14. The winner of each tie qualifies for the tournament INTERCONTINENTAL New Zealand v Peru Australia v Honduras The ties will be played over two legs from Nov. 6 to 14 with the aggregate winners qualifying for the tournament. (Compiled by Christian Radnedge and Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)