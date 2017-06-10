FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Soccer-Kane silences Scotland's celebration with late leveller
#Football News
June 10, 2017 / 6:10 PM / 2 months ago

Soccer-Kane silences Scotland's celebration with late leveller

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GLASGOW, June 10 (Reuters) - Harry Kane's injury-time goal gave England a 2-2 draw in a crazy finish to their World Cup qualifier against Scotland on Saturday after Leigh Griffiths had struck twice for the home side in the final three minutes.

Scotland were moments away from a famous victory after the Celtic striker scored with a pair of superbly taken free kicks in the 87th and 90th minutes. Substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had put England in front in the 70th.

With Hampden Park in raptures after Griffiths's double strike, Kane saved England from a humiliating loss to their old rivals with his late goal from close range.

England remain top of Group F on 14 points while Scotland are in fourth spot on eight points. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Clare Fallon)

