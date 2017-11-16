FACTBOX-Soccer-Seedings for 2018 World Cup finals draw

Nov 16 (Reuters) - List of seeded pots based on the latest FIFA rankings for the 2018 World Cup finals draw, to be held in Moscow on Dec. 1, after Peru secured the 32nd and last spot on Wednesday.
Pot 1:
Russia (hosts)
Germany
Brazil
Portugal
Argentina
Belgium
Poland
France
Pot 2:
Spain
Peru
Switzerland
England
Colombia
Mexico
Uruguay
Croatia
Pot 3:
Denmark
Iceland
Costa Rica
Sweden
Tunisia
Egypt
Senegal
Iran
Pot 4:
Serbia
Nigeria
Australia
Japan
Morocco
Panama
South Korea
Saudi Arabia (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O‘Brien)