Soccer-Teenager Brewster is England's hat-trick hero
#Football News
October 25, 2017 / 2:35 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Soccer-Teenager Brewster is England's hat-trick hero

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Rhian Brewster scored his second hat-trick in two games as England’s Under-17 team beat Brazil 3-1 in Kolkata to reach Saturday’s World Cup final against either Spain or Mali.

The Liverpool 17-year-old striker scored in the 10th, 39th and 76th minute as England continued their success at youth level this year following successes at the Under-17 and Under-19 European Championships and the Under-20 World Cup.

England impressed in Kolkata’s sweltering 30 Celcius (86 Fahrenheit) temperatures on Wednesday and regained momentum after Brazil’s right back Wesley equalised midway through the first half.

Brewster also scored three in England’s 4-1 quarter-final win over the United States.

The London-born youngster was originally on Chelsea’s books before moving north and has already played for Liverpool’s Under-18 team. (Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

