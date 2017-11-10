FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Mane takes Senegal to World Cup as they win away
November 10, 2017 / 7:23 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Soccer-Mane takes Senegal to World Cup as they win away

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

POLOKWANE, South Africa, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Sadio Mane played the leading role to take Senegal to next year’s World Cup in Russia, as they beat South Africa 2-0 away on Friday to take an unassailable lead in Group D of the African qualifiers.

The winger set up the opening strike for Diafra Sakho after 12 minutes and then had a shot saved shortly before half-time, which rebounded off home defender Thamsanqa Mkhize for an own goal.

The win put Senegal on 11 points in the standings, out of the reach of the rest of the teams and ensures a second appearance at the World Cup finals after they reached the quarter-finals in Japan and South Korea in 2002.

Friday’s match was a replay after South Africa had beaten Senegal 2-1 at the same venue a year ago, only for FIFA to find that the outcome had been manipulated by Ghanian referee Joseph Lamptey, who has since been handed a life ban. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

